Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to expand the zone of entry of infantry groups - Demchenko

The situation on the border of Sumy region remains difficult: Russian troops are trying to advance deep into Ukraine with infantry groups and are actively shelling the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on Monday, reports UNN.

Regarding the situation on the border of Sumy region, the spokesman of the SBGS noted that it is "not easy" because the Russians are trying to expand the zone of entry of their infantry groups into the territory of Ukraine.

Of course, the situation is not easy, I would even say difficult, because the enemy continues to send its infantry groups to the territory of Ukraine within these two communities. And if earlier at the beginning of such actions two directions were noted: Basivka and Zhuravka, now we note that the enemy is trying to expand the zone of entry of these infantry groups into the territory of Ukraine - Demchenko stressed.

He added that such measures are usually preceded by numerous shelling of the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. Also in this direction, the enemy is quite active in shelling with the help of aviation, according to Demchenko.

"Unfortunately, the enemy does not take into account (his) losses. Some die, others continue to go. We do not note that the enemy is trying to use armored vehicles to break through our border. Perhaps he does not have it or in sufficient quantity, or he keeps it for some further actions. Exclusively infantry groups," Demchenko said.

He added that the Russians continue to try to break through on ATVs, on motorcycles, in order to move as quickly as possible deep into the territory of Ukraine and gain a foothold. According to Demchenko, the Russians are hiding "in burrows" and waiting for reinforcements, in order to "accumulate, already expand the zone of fighting and attack the position of Ukrainian soldiers."

At the same time, both border guards and AFU units are destroying these groups and preventing the enemy from advancing so easily through the territory of our country.

When asked about the number of Russians trying to storm Khotin and Yunakivka, Demchenko replied that the enemy keeps "about 50,000 of its forces in the Kursk region."

"If earlier the enemy mostly used them to repel the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the Kursk region, when our units conducted their operation within the Kursk region, now from this number of forces and means the enemy uses infantry groups along our border, trying to expand the zone of fighting on the territory of our country," he explained.

According to him, there are attempts by enemy infantry groups to advance in the area of Yunakivka and Khotyni.

As for Chernihiv region, there are no actions directly on the border line, Demchenko noted.

"Of course, the enemy has its forces and keeps them on its territory opposite Chernihiv region, but this is more in order to actually hold the defense and prevent any actions from Ukraine, and these are also positions that are being set up and, in fact, which are used to use means of destruction directly on the territory of Ukraine," Demchenko explained.

According to the spokesman of the SBGS, aviation is also periodically used in the Chernihiv region to launch strikes, although the enemy uses aviation most actively in the Sumy region.

"Kharkiv region - these are two directions: Vovchansk and Liptsy, where the enemy has been quite active recently in conducting assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. If we talk about the units of the State Border Service, this is the direction of Vovchansk, where recently the enemy has been quite actively trying to storm the positions of our soldiers," Demchenko said.

"Within the Kharkiv region, since last year, the enemy has been holding a significant number of its forces and means, which are also constantly replenished, there is also a rotation of units that the enemy uses in these areas, or replenishment with personnel," the spokesman of the SBGS added.

He noted that the enemy is "probing" and trying to find the weakest spots of the Defense Forces in order to strike in that direction.

"In the direction of Vovchansk Khutory, the enemy is constantly pressing in order to, again, push through this direction and move further into the territory of our country," Demchenko said.

