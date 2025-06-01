russia intensifies pressure in Sumy region: enemy storms with infantry and drones - SBGS

Russian troops are increasing their activity in the Sumy direction, using small assault groups to break through into the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, the situation in the Sumy region, especially within the Yunakivska and Khotynska communities, is not easy, because the enemy continues to put pressure. Continues its actions, uses infantry groups, small assault groups in order to accumulate and conduct combat operations, attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the territory of our state. And this has been going on for some time, most actively in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka. But in fact, in the last period, the enemy is expanding this territory of the entry of small assault groups. In particular, these are the directions of the settlements of Veselivka, Volodymyrivka - said Demchenko.

According to the spokesman, although armored vehicles are not used in this area, the assault troops use ATVs and motorcycles to break through deep into Ukrainian territory at speed, accumulate forces and attack defensive positions again.

This is also preceded by numerous shelling: aviation, artillery, drones, especially fiber-optic drones, with which the enemy is trying to dismantle the positions held by Ukrainian soldiers, so that in the future it will be easier for the infantry to try to attack the positions of our defenders - explained Demchenko.

Reminder

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in the Sumy region, which is located directly near the border with Russia. The village is part of the Khotyn community.