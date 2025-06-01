$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
June 1, 04:00 AM

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Погода
+23°
4.1m/s
43%
750mm
russia intensifies pressure in Sumy region: enemy storms with infantry and drones - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 1748 views

Russian forces have intensified assaults in the Sumy region, using small groups of infantry and drones to break through defenses. The enemy is trying to expand the territory for attacks deep into Ukraine.

russia intensifies pressure in Sumy region: enemy storms with infantry and drones - SBGS

Russian troops are increasing their activity in the Sumy direction, using small assault groups to break through into the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

Details 

Unfortunately, the situation in the Sumy region, especially within the Yunakivska and Khotynska communities, is not easy, because the enemy continues to put pressure. Continues its actions, uses infantry groups, small assault groups in order to accumulate and conduct combat operations, attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the territory of our state. And this has been going on for some time, most actively in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka. But in fact, in the last period, the enemy is expanding this territory of the entry of small assault groups. In particular, these are the directions of the settlements of Veselivka, Volodymyrivka

- said Demchenko.

According to the spokesman, although armored vehicles are not used in this area, the assault troops use ATVs and motorcycles to break through deep into Ukrainian territory at speed, accumulate forces and attack defensive positions again.

This is also preceded by numerous shelling: aviation, artillery, drones, especially fiber-optic drones, with which the enemy is trying to dismantle the positions held by Ukrainian soldiers, so that in the future it will be easier for the infantry to try to attack the positions of our defenders

- explained Demchenko. 

Reminder

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in the Sumy region, which is located directly near the border with Russia. The village is part of the Khotyn community. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Sumy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
