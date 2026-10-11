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The Singapore Grand Prix nearly broke its attendance record despite dangerous air pollution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

The Singapore Grand Prix was attended by 301,294 spectators — the second-highest figure in the race's history. The PSI in the city reached 192 points.

The Singapore Grand Prix nearly broke its attendance record despite dangerous air pollution

More than 301,000 spectators attended the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, despite severe air pollution caused by large-scale forest fires in Indonesia. This was the second-highest attendance figure in the history of the race in the country,  UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to the organizers, Singapore GP Pte Ltd, 301,294 people attended the three-day event, held from October 9 to 11. This was the second-highest figure since 2008, when Singapore first hosted a round of the Formula One World Championship.

The historical record was set in 2022, when around 302,000 spectators attended the race. The event took place after pandemic restrictions had been lifted. This year's attendance was also the highest since the configuration of the Marina Bay Street Circuit was changed in 2023. For comparison, last year's Singapore Grand Prix attracted 300,641 spectators.

Significant interest in the race remained despite the serious deterioration in air quality. Due to large-scale forest and peat fires in Indonesia, Singapore was among the cities with the highest levels of air pollution in the world. According to Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA), on October 9 the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central part of the city reached 192 points. This figure falls into the category of air that is unhealthy for the population.

Over the weekend, pollution levels fell somewhat but remained elevated. As of the evening of October 11, the PSI in different areas of Singapore ranged from 112 to 155 points. The pollution was reportedly caused by smoke from fires on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan, which was carried by the wind toward Singapore. The situation was exacerbated by dry weather associated with the El Niño climate phenomenon.

Despite the environmental situation, the organizers did not cancel the race or the scheduled entertainment events. Concerts by international performers, including Lana Del Rey, Janet Jackson, and other artists, were held as part of the Grand Prix. At the same time, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) had previously warned that outdoor entertainment events could be restricted if air quality deteriorated further.

Context

Singapore authorities continue to monitor the spread of the smog. Local residents were advised to limit prolonged strenuous physical activity outdoors, especially people with chronic heart and lung conditions, children, and older people.

Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, reported having contact with Indonesian representatives regarding possible cooperation in combating fires and transboundary air pollution.

The National Environment Agency warned that the smog could persist in the coming days due to unfavorable weather conditions and the continued fires in the region.

Recall

The Singapore Grand Prix took place on October 9-11 in the new sprint format on the grueling Marina Bay circuit.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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