The second round of presidential elections continues in Croatia: incumbent head of state Milanovic leads

On Sunday, January 12, voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Croatia. According to public opinion polls, incumbent President Zoran Milanovic has an advantage over Dragan Primorac, a candidate from the Democratic Union of Croatia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Polls opened at 06:00 GMT and will close at 18:00 GMT.

The exit polls will be released immediately after the polls close, while the preliminary results will be announced at around 19:00. Official results are expected in the following days.

In total, about 3.8 million citizens have the right to vote in Croatia.

Recall

In the first round of the election, which took place two weeks ago, Milanovic received 49.1% of the vote, while his opponent Primorac received only 19.35%.

As Politico wrote, during his election campaign, President Milanovic sought to capitalize on a series of scandals that saw more than 30 ministers from the prime minister's party resign or be fired over corruption during Andrej Plenković's mandate.

He also criticized Plenković for his pro-European stance, calling him “an errand boy” for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and called immigration Croatia's main problem.