Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 36275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143875 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125402 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133151 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132916 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110292 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162601 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113928 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88129 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128252 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126889 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 85531 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100053 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143894 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169111 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162605 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179696 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128253 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142222 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133910 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151151 views
The second round of presidential elections continues in Croatia: incumbent head of state Milanovic leads

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30766 views

Croatia is holding the second round of presidential elections, with incumbent President Zoran Milanovic leading the pack. In the first round, he received 49.1% of the vote against 19.35% for his opponent Dragan Primorc.

On Sunday, January 12, voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Croatia. According to public opinion polls, incumbent President Zoran Milanovic has an advantage over Dragan Primorac, a candidate from the Democratic Union of Croatia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Polls opened at 06:00 GMT and will close at 18:00 GMT.

The exit polls will be released immediately after the polls close, while the preliminary results will be announced at around 19:00. Official results are expected in the following days.

In total, about 3.8 million citizens have the right to vote in Croatia.

Recall

In the first round of the election, which took place two weeks ago, Milanovic received 49.1% of the vote, while his opponent Primorac received only 19.35%.

As Politico wrote, during his election campaign, President Milanovic sought to capitalize on a series of scandals that saw more than 30 ministers from the prime minister's party resign or be fired over corruption during Andrej Plenković's mandate. 

He also criticized Plenković for his pro-European stance, calling him “an errand boy” for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and called immigration Croatia's main problem.

Olga Rozgon

european-commissionEuropean Commission
croatiaCroatia
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

