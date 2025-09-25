$41.410.03
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 27811 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 38636 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 60147 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 49464 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 44263 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 40878 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM • 70495 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23117 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 54746 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
The SBU stated that searches at "Ukrzaliznytsia" are not related to "pressure" on NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

The SBU stated that searches at "Ukrzaliznytsia" are related to abuses in freight transportation, and not to pressure on anti-corruption bodies. Investigative actions are being carried out against officials of Ukrzaliznytsia and private entrepreneurs.

The SBU stated that searches at "Ukrzaliznytsia" are not related to "pressure" on NABU

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials are being conducted as part of criminal proceedings regarding abuses in the field of freight transportation and that they are not related to pressure on anti-corruption bodies. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

The service noted that all searches are sanctioned by the court and are carried out in compliance with the legislation of Ukraine.

Investigative and operational measures are carried out exclusively at officials of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and private entrepreneurs who are involved in the relevant criminal proceedings. Searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials are not related to "pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," as their representatives stated today.

- emphasized the SBU.

They also added that "any abuses in the field of railway communication, which plays a key role in the logistics of the Security and Defense Forces, the supply of weapons and cargo to the front, are unacceptable."

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the SBU is conducting investigative actions against former NABU detectives who are now employees of Ukrzaliznytsia.

NABU believes that the searches may be related to their previous activities in investigations as part of investigative groups that "exposed organized criminal groups at state enterprises and in state authorities, including the SBU."

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine