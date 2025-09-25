The SBU stated that searches at "Ukrzaliznytsia" are not related to "pressure" on NABU

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials are being conducted as part of criminal proceedings regarding abuses in the field of freight transportation and that they are not related to pressure on anti-corruption bodies. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

The service noted that all searches are sanctioned by the court and are carried out in compliance with the legislation of Ukraine.

Investigative and operational measures are carried out exclusively at officials of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and private entrepreneurs who are involved in the relevant criminal proceedings. Searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials are not related to "pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," as their representatives stated today. - emphasized the SBU.

They also added that "any abuses in the field of railway communication, which plays a key role in the logistics of the Security and Defense Forces, the supply of weapons and cargo to the front, are unacceptable."

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the SBU is conducting investigative actions against former NABU detectives who are now employees of Ukrzaliznytsia.

NABU believes that the searches may be related to their previous activities in investigations as part of investigative groups that "exposed organized criminal groups at state enterprises and in state authorities, including the SBU."