The Russian Su-35 was "hunting" a French drone over the Mediterranean - French Minister of Defense
The French Reaper drone became the target of aggressive maneuvers by the Russian Su-35 fighter in international airspace. The French Minister of Defense reported three dangerous flybys of the fighter near the drone.
The Russian SU-35 fighter "hunted" the French Reaper drone. This was stated by the French Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecornu, reports UNN citing Reuters.
The head of the defense department clarified that the drone was conducting a surveillance mission in international airspace over the eastern Mediterranean.
This incident occurred as European countries are trying to increase defense spending and strengthen support for Ukraine in its war against Russian forces amid growing doubts about the Trump administration's commitment to defending Europe
Lecornu reported that the Russian jet made three consecutive passes in close proximity, which "could have caused a loss of control over the drone, reflecting a desire to restrict free air movement in shared-use areas."
"This is a deliberate, unprofessional, and aggressive act that is unacceptable. France will continue to act to defend freedom of navigation in international air and maritime spaces," the minister concluded.
At the same time, Lecornu did not specify the locations in the eastern Mediterranean where the incident occurred.
