The Russian Su-35 was "hunting" a French drone over the Mediterranean - French Minister of Defense

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

The Russian Su-35 was "hunting" a French drone over the Mediterranean - French Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20724 views

The French Reaper drone became the target of aggressive maneuvers by the Russian Su-35 fighter in international airspace. The French Minister of Defense reported three dangerous flybys of the fighter near the drone.

The Russian Su-35 was "hunting" a French drone over the Mediterranean - French Minister of Defense

The Russian SU-35 fighter "hunted" the French Reaper drone. This was stated by the French Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecornu, reports UNN citing Reuters.

Details

The head of the defense department clarified that the drone was conducting a surveillance mission in international airspace over the eastern Mediterranean.

This incident occurred as European countries are trying to increase defense spending and strengthen support for Ukraine in its war against Russian forces amid growing doubts about the Trump administration's commitment to defending Europe

- the publication writes.

Lecornu reported that the Russian jet made three consecutive passes in close proximity, which "could have caused a loss of control over the drone, reflecting a desire to restrict free air movement in shared-use areas."

"This is a deliberate, unprofessional, and aggressive act that is unacceptable. France will continue to act to defend freedom of navigation in international air and maritime spaces," the minister concluded.

At the same time, Lecornu did not specify the locations in the eastern Mediterranean where the incident occurred.

Recall

At the end of February, the Romanian Senate passed a law allowing the destruction of drones that illegally cross the country's airspace. The document provides for quick decision-making regarding the neutralization of drones by commanders on the ground.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War Politics
General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper
Sébastien Lecornu
France
