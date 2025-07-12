The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically reported strikes on Ukraine's "defense industry plants"

The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically reported on strikes on Ukrainian cities last night. It was stated that a successful attack on Ukraine's "defense industry factories" took place, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state.

Details

"Tonight, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex in Lviv, Kharkiv, and Lutsk, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the aggressor state's defense ministry said in a statement.

Addition

In Sloviansk, as a result of Russian shelling, a shopping center, a car service station, an educational institution, and an administrative building were damaged. A man born in 1990 was killed, and there are injured.

In Lviv, the number of victims increased to nine people as a result of the Russian strike, two were hospitalized. A two-story residential building was damaged, and gas and water leaks were recorded.