Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 4 ballistic missiles and 48 drones: 36 UAVs neutralized
At night, Russia launched 4 ballistic missiles and 48 drones at Ukraine. 36 UAVs were neutralized, but 12 drones and 3 missiles were recorded hitting seven locations.
Russia launched four ballistic missiles and 48 drones at Ukraine overnight, 36 drones were neutralized, but 12 drones and 3 missiles hit seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 12 (from 8:00 PM on August 11), the enemy attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russia, as well as 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of Russia.
Attack UAVs targeted Sumy and Donetsk regions, missiles targeted Chernihiv region
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 12 UAVs and 3 missiles hit 7 locations
