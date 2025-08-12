Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 4 ballistic missiles and 48 drones: 36 UAVs neutralized

$41.390.07
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62357 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112304 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 163037 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 125003 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 91015 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 131889 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130607 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107643 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74684 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Tags
Authors
Popular news
"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with PutinPhotoAugust 11, 09:01 PM • 6418 views
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 7186 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 13403 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideo01:23 AM • 3554 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration02:50 AM • 9580 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62357 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112304 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 163037 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 123935 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 133247 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
France
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 62 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 17514 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 163037 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 118442 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 234025 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude
ChatGPT

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 4 ballistic missiles and 48 drones: 36 UAVs neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

At night, Russia launched 4 ballistic missiles and 48 drones at Ukraine. 36 UAVs were neutralized, but 12 drones and 3 missiles were recorded hitting seven locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 4 ballistic missiles and 48 drones: 36 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched four ballistic missiles and 48 drones at Ukraine overnight, 36 drones were neutralized, but 12 drones and 3 missiles hit seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 12 (from 8:00 PM on August 11), the enemy attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russia, as well as 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of Russia.

Attack UAVs targeted Sumy and Donetsk regions, missiles targeted Chernihiv region

- reported the Air Force on social media.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 12 UAVs and 3 missiles hit 7 locations

- noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces12.08.25, 09:06 • 2016 views

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine