Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian delegation will take part in trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The Kremlin spokesperson said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

Russia’s main negotiator will remain Russian dictator Putin’s aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

I can confirm this date; indeed, the Russian delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 and take part in trilateral talks. As for the chief negotiator in this process on the Russian side, I will remind you of the president’s statement: my colleague Medinsky remains in that role. Overall, practically all members of the Russian delegation regularly report on current issues to the president anyway and receive corresponding instructions from the head of state - Peskov said.

We would like to remind you

The leaders of Ukraine and Turkey agreed to work on an effective grain corridor. Ukraine proposed trilateral talks in Turkey with the participation of Europe.