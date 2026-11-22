The Russian missile corvette "Mercury," which was attacked by unmanned boats in the Libyan port of Benghazi, was likely completely destroyed and sank. ASTRA reports this, citing satellite imagery, writes UNN.

Details

According to the published information, the Russian warship was attacked by maritime drones, after which a powerful explosion occurred on board and a fire broke out.

New satellite images disseminated by OSINT analysts indicate extensive damage to the corvette. In their assessment, the ship sank directly in the port of Benghazi.

What is known about the destroyed Russian corvette

"Mercury" is one of Russia's newest warships of Project 20380, which joined the Russian Black Sea Fleet in May 2023.

In Libya, unidentified drones continue to attack Russian vessels; two ships have reportedly already been hit

Earlier, Naval News reported that the corvette escorted Russian vessels involved in transporting military cargo.

The authorities of eastern Libya confirmed an explosion aboard the Russian vessel and suggested that it may have been caused by a drone attack. At the same time, the Russian side has not officially confirmed the loss of the "Mercury," and the circumstances of its sinking still require independent verification.

The other vessel attacked off the coast of Libya may have been the sanctioned Russian bulk carrier ASCALON