Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:57 AM • 2428 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:19 AM • 10670 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
June 16, 07:28 PM • 60559 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 59151 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 94797 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 92180 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 94417 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 173385 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81271 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 78821 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Russian attack on Ukraine claims 15 lives, 72 injured, search operations underway in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2344 views

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, there are already 15 dead and 72 injured. In Kyiv, rescuers have unblocked another person from under the rubble, and the search for the missing continues.

Russian attack on Ukraine claims 15 lives, 72 injured, search operations underway in Kyiv

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, there are already 15 dead, 72 wounded and injured in Ukraine, and in Kyiv, rescuers unblocked one more person from a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian missile, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported in Telegram, writes UNN.

In general, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Ukraine has increased: 14 people died and 60 were injured in Kyiv; in Odesa - 1 person died, 10 were injured; in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions - 1 injured person each

- wrote Klymenko.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service unblocked one more person from a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian missile in Kyiv. (...) We have received information about at least 5 missing residents of the building. They are not in contact with relatives. Rescuers will clear the rubble until we are sure that all people are safe and receive the necessary assistance

- the minister emphasized.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties17.06.25, 08:19

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyivUNN-Odesa
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
