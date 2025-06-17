Russian attack on Ukraine claims 15 lives, 72 injured, search operations underway in Kyiv

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, there are already 15 dead, 72 wounded and injured in Ukraine, and in Kyiv, rescuers unblocked one more person from a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian missile, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported in Telegram, writes UNN.

In general, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Ukraine has increased: 14 people died and 60 were injured in Kyiv; in Odesa - 1 person died, 10 were injured; in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions - 1 injured person each - wrote Klymenko.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service unblocked one more person from a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian missile in Kyiv. (...) We have received information about at least 5 missing residents of the building. They are not in contact with relatives. Rescuers will clear the rubble until we are sure that all people are safe and receive the necessary assistance - the minister emphasized.

