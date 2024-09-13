Russian army attacked Sumy region with KABs, artillery and mortars: 14 explosions overnight
Kyiv • UNN
At night and in the morning of September 13, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 14 explosions in 6 communities, including air strikes, artillery and mortar attacks.
Russian troops shelled Sumy region 7 times overnight, 14 explosions were recorded in 6 communities, including air strikes by KABs, artillery and mortar attacks, Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 14 explosions were recorded
As indicated, Mykolaivka, Krasnopil, Esman, Bilopil, Seredyna-Buda, and Okhtyrka communities were shelled:
- Okhtyrka community: the enemy carried out an air strike with KAB (1 explosion).
- Esman community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).
- Mykolaivka community: KAB was launched (1 explosion).
- Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: Russians launched KAB (2 explosions).
- Seredyna Budska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).
Russia launches air strike on Okhtyrka: buildings and cars damaged13.09.24, 07:56 • 22852 views