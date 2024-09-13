Russian army attacked Sumy region with KABs, artillery and mortars: 14 explosions overnight

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 7 times overnight, 14 explosions were recorded in 6 communities, including air strikes by KABs, artillery and mortar attacks, Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 14 explosions were recorded - RMA said.

As indicated, Mykolaivka, Krasnopil, Esman, Bilopil, Seredyna-Buda, and Okhtyrka communities were shelled:

Okhtyrka community: the enemy carried out an air strike with KAB (1 explosion).

Esman community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Mykolaivka community: KAB was launched (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions).

Bilopilska community: Russians launched KAB (2 explosions).

Seredyna Budska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

