Russia launches air strike on Okhtyrka: buildings and cars damaged

In the morning of September 13, Russians carried out an air strike on Okhtyrka in Sumy region - they hit with a guided bomb, there are destructions. This was reported by the regional administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, and the shelling damaged a multi-storey residential building, outbuildings, cars and enterprise buildings.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Okhtyrka is a city in the south of Sumy region, about 40 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

