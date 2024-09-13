Russia launches air strike on Okhtyrka: buildings and cars damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of September 13, Russian troops conducted an air strike on Okhtyrka in Sumy region with a guided aerial bomb. A multi-storey building, outbuildings, cars, and business buildings were damaged, with no casualties.
In the morning of September 13, Russians carried out an air strike on Okhtyrka in Sumy region - they hit with a guided bomb, there are destructions. This was reported by the regional administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, and the shelling damaged a multi-storey residential building, outbuildings, cars and enterprise buildings.
Emergency services are working at the scene, and the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.
Okhtyrka is a city in the south of Sumy region, about 40 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
