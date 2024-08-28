Man faces life in prison for murder of pensioner and arson in Okhtyrka

A man faces life imprisonment for the murder of a pensioner and arson of a house. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

The Okhtyrka District Prosecutor's Office has approved an indictment against a 47-year-old man who faces life imprisonment for brutal murder and arson. The incident took place in Okhtyrka on August 10, 2023.

The attacker broke into the house of a lonely 86-year-old pensioner, beat him and stabbed him several times, killing him. The offender then took valuables from the house and set it on fire in an attempt to hide the crime.

The offender tried to escape in the victim's car, but was unable to start the engine. The man had been convicted five times before and has been in custody since June 2024. The pre-trial investigation has been completed and the case has been sent to court.

