The response will make the enemy regret: Ayatollah Khamenei, the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran commented on Israel's night attack

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Israel will face severe punishment after an attack on residential areas in some Iranian cities, including Tehran. The country's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also commented on the event, UNN reports with reference to Press TV and Al Jazeera.

Details

"The Zionist regime has prepared for itself a "bitter and painful fate" with the latest attack," said Khamenei.

In turn, President Pezeshkian said that Iran will not remain silent after Israel's brazen attacks, warning that the Islamic Republic's "powerful" response will make "the enemy regret his foolish act."

"The legitimate and powerful response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the enemy regret its senseless actions," Pezeshkian said.

Addressing the nation, the president called on Iranians to remain united and support the government.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also stated that the United States is responsible for the dangerous consequences of Israel's terrorist act of aggression, which violated the country's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

"The US is responsible for the consequences of "Israel's adventurism," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Addition

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran confirmed the death of 6 nuclear scientists.