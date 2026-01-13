The Rada supported Fedorov's resignation as Minister of Digital Transformation

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

270 MPs voted in favor.

Let's add

During his speech in the Rada, Fedorov reported that 23 million Ukrainians are already using the Diia mobile application and portal, and in five years, digital services have allowed citizens and the state to save UAH 184 billion.

Recall

The VRU Committee on Digital Transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation. Earlier, Zelensky offered Fedorov to head the Ministry of Defense.