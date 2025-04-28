The Rada strengthens responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children: changes will be made to the Criminal Code

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has initiated the strengthening of responsibility for the illegal transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children. This was reported by the press service of the "Servant of the People" party, UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, the head of the PACE network on the situation of Ukrainian children, Olena Khomenko, we are talking about draft law №12170, which provides for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the establishment of responsibility for illegal transfer, deportation, unjustified delay in repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state.

According to Khomenko, this draft law proposes to amend the Criminal Code of Ukraine and define such actions against children as war crimes. In this case, we are talking not only about Russians or Belarusians who were involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, but also about representatives of any foreign state who are involved in the commission of such crimes.

The draft law envisages supplementing Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which defines war crimes, in order to give law enforcement officers the necessary legal instruments for their effective prosecution. – Khomenko said.

Reminder

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians are increasing funding for the militarized organization "Yunarmia" in order to prepare them for war. The Center for National Resistance called this step part of a criminal strategy to genocide identity.