The Rada strengthens responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children: changes will be made to the Criminal Code

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 41111 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42532 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47588 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75827 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126442 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104269 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74233 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 152056 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68764 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53567 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2m/s
26%
761 mm
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 30051 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 31140 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28784 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33822 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 33590 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 41069 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 152028 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127300 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 155108 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204674 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pope Francis

Petro Poroshenko

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10116 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10426 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126404 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49123 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84195 views
Actual

Sukhoi Su-27

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pantsir missile system

The Rada strengthens responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children: changes will be made to the Criminal Code

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

The Verkhovna Rada initiated changes to the Criminal Code to define illegal transfer and deportation of children as war crimes. This applies to representatives of any foreign state.

The Rada strengthens responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children: changes will be made to the Criminal Code

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has initiated the strengthening of responsibility for the illegal transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children. This was reported by the press service of the "Servant of the People" party, UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, the head of the PACE network on the situation of Ukrainian children, Olena Khomenko, we are talking about draft law №12170, which provides for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the establishment of responsibility for illegal transfer, deportation, unjustified delay in repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state.

According to Khomenko, this draft law proposes to amend the Criminal Code of Ukraine and define such actions against children as war crimes. In this case, we are talking not only about Russians or Belarusians who were involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, but also about representatives of any foreign state who are involved in the commission of such crimes.

The draft law envisages supplementing Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which defines war crimes, in order to give law enforcement officers the necessary legal instruments for their effective prosecution.

 – Khomenko said.

Reminder

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians are increasing funding for the militarized organization "Yunarmia" in order to prepare them for war. The Center for National Resistance called this step part of a criminal strategy to genocide identity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPolitics
Belarus
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$94,724.10
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.55
Золото
$3,284.40
Ethereum
$1,807.00