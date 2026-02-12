The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first document

The working group of the Verkhovna Rada, which is preparing legislative proposals for the possible holding of elections during the war and post-war period, is expected to prepare the core of a basic document on the organization of the electoral process in wartime conditions in the coming weeks. This was stated on February 12 during a meeting of the group by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Oleksandr Kornienko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the participants of the working group should already move from general discussions to specific documents that can demonstrate practical results and the structure of future decisions. This involves forming a framework that will outline key approaches to elections: which norms need to be changed, which procedures need to be adapted, and which risks and limitations need to be taken into account in wartime.

Kornienko also emphasized that the group's work should be applied, not declarative.

That is why in the coming weeks it is important to reach a coordinated framework document that will become the basis for further legal formulations and possible legislative initiatives. - he said.

In addition, the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announced that the next meeting of the working group is scheduled for February 17.

Currently, the working group is hearing the developments of seven subgroups, which have held 32 meetings over the past month. They are working on various blocks of issues related to the electoral process in non-standard conditions.

In particular, this may concern the organization of voting, security requirements, citizens' access to electoral procedures, as well as general rules for preparing and conducting campaigns, which have additional challenges in wartime.

The focus of the work remains on how, in the event of a political decision, to ensure the legitimacy and transparency of elections without exposing people to additional risks. Martial law imposes restrictions on both standard electoral procedures and the possibilities for full-fledged campaigning, the operation of polling stations, logistics, and control over compliance with the rules.

A separate set of problems is related to the fact that a significant part of citizens are abroad or have changed their place of residence within the country, and some territories remain temporarily occupied or frontline areas.

Thus, the working group in the Verkhovna Rada is currently focused on preparing the legislative framework and scenario solutions for the future, forming a basic framework of documents and systematizing the proposals of the subgroups.

At the same time, the political line of the state leadership boils down to the fact that practical decisions on elections can only be considered if there are proper security guarantees for the country and its citizens.

Elections-2026: what politicians say and media write about them

In 2026, the discussion of possible elections in Ukraine is built around two lines: the public position of the state leadership on the impossibility of voting without security conditions, and the parallel preparation by parliament and the CEC of possible legislative decisions for the future.

Position of the President and the Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in public statements that elections and a referendum will not be held until Ukraine receives sufficient security guarantees and as long as conditions persist that do not allow for the proper organization of voting.

Zelenskyy also refuted reports about the alleged preparation of an announcement of election dates, indicating that such statements are being spread in the media space without confirmed decisions.

Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 24

What they say in the Ukrainian parliament

The Verkhovna Rada continued to work on possible legislative initiatives that may be needed to organize elections during the war or post-war period. As of January-February 2026, several subgroups were reported to be working and a significant number of meetings were held in a short period.

Separate organizational issues that were brought into the public sphere

Politicians and representatives of the parliamentary leadership publicly named problematic blocks that require solutions:

participation of voters abroad;

ensuring voting for military personnel;

accounting for internally displaced persons;

restrictions related to temporarily occupied territories and frontline areas.

During professional discussions, options for expanding voting opportunities outside the country were voiced, including changes in the organization of the process, but without concrete final decisions.

More details on this were provided during a meeting of the special working group on February 12 by Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and Deputy Head of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections in a special or post-war period Olena Kondratiuk.

According to her, one of the most complex and sensitive blocks remains passive suffrage, i.e., the right of citizens to be elected.

She emphasized that the draft document, on which the working group is currently working, contains key provisions (in particular, Articles 11 and 12) that specifically concern passive suffrage. A broad discussion is underway around these norms, including in the subgroup working on organizing elections abroad. The Vice Speaker emphasized that this block requires the most thorough elaboration.

Separately, she emphasized the need to detail the organization of voting, especially for Ukrainians abroad. In particular, the working group needs to decide on proposals to either extend the voting time on election day or allow voting for two days outside Ukraine. Kondratiuk explained that such decisions should ensure the real participation of citizens and the practical guarantee of their electoral rights.

Kondratiuk also raised the issue of financing the electoral process and possible restrictions on election campaigning. She noted that it is necessary to separately regulate the opening of accounts and permissible financial instruments, including discussing the use of cryptocurrency, especially in the context of elections abroad.

Elections in Ukraine in 2026 and the position of the CEC

The Central Election Commission (CEC) in 2026 also proposed its approaches to the normative regulation of elections after the end of martial law or during a special period. These were discussed in relevant working formats.

The role of media in the discussion about elections

Ukrainian and international media in 2026 regularly return to the topic of elections, recording government statements and analyzing legal and practical restrictions. The main emphasis is on the fact that holding elections depends on martial law and security, as well as on the ability to ensure equal access to voting and control over procedures.

In summary, the publicly dominant position currently is that elections are impossible without safe conditions, but at the same time, parliament and relevant bodies continued to prepare scenarios and draft solutions in case of changing circumstances.

Recall

Recently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the decision on holding elections in Ukraine during the war is an internal matter of the state. The Alliance sees no reason for external pressure on the Ukrainian leadership in this regard.