Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 24

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
05:25 PM • 770 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 1242 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 3434 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 8988 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 16359 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 14844 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 18743 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30197 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23957 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38275 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.8m/s
86%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 14180 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 18310 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 5392 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 9500 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 14675 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 16360 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 14794 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 18429 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30197 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 42694 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 2156 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 4214 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 9682 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 14279 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 31246 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hears for the first time about the intentions to announce elections on February 24. He stated that the elections will take place after the ceasefire, and the US does not link them to security guarantees.

Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he heard for the first time about information regarding intentions to announce elections on February 24, noting that when there is a ceasefire, then there will be elections, UNN reports.

Regarding elections... the intention to announce - I hear it for the first time. I probably heard it for the first time from the Financial Times. Second, I have said many times that we move to elections when all security guarantees are in place. Third, I have always said that the issue of elections is raised by certain partners. Ukraine has never raised it, but, of course, we are ready for elections. I said: "Make a ceasefire - there will be elections.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the US had raised the issue of elections, but, according to the President, he "does not want to go into details."

At the same time, he noted that the US is not threatening to withdraw security guarantees if elections are not held in Ukraine.

By the way, they do not link elections with security guarantees

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Financial Times reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Financial Times
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine