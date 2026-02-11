Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he heard for the first time about information regarding intentions to announce elections on February 24, noting that when there is a ceasefire, then there will be elections, UNN reports.

Regarding elections... the intention to announce - I hear it for the first time. I probably heard it for the first time from the Financial Times. Second, I have said many times that we move to elections when all security guarantees are in place. Third, I have always said that the issue of elections is raised by certain partners. Ukraine has never raised it, but, of course, we are ready for elections. I said: "Make a ceasefire - there will be elections. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the US had raised the issue of elections, but, according to the President, he "does not want to go into details."

At the same time, he noted that the US is not threatening to withdraw security guarantees if elections are not held in Ukraine.

By the way, they do not link elections with security guarantees - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Financial Times reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24.