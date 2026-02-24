Rada to lift arrest from a plot in the center of Kyiv for the construction of the Museum of the Heavenly Hundred

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that cancels a number of permitting procedures for the construction of the Maidan Revolution Museum, which was frozen due to legal conflicts. This is reported by UNN with reference to bill card No. 14166.

Details

Adopted as a basis with refinement of provisions in accordance with Part 1 of Article 116 - states the bill card.

According to the draft law, it is proposed to establish that the design and construction of the National Memorial Complex of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes - Maidan Revolution Museum on Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred Alley, 3 in the Pechersk district of Kyiv as part of the "National Memorial Complex of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes - Maidan Revolution Museum" will be carried out without obtaining urban planning conditions and restrictions on land development and without taking into account the land use regimes.

It is noted that the construction of the museum will be carried out in accordance with the project developed based on the results of a competition for the best project of this object, in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Addition

As reported by Olena Shuliak, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power Organization, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, the document provides for the creation of a special legal regime for the completion of the Maidan Revolution Museum construction, which was blocked by complex permitting procedures, the status of a protected zone, and legal conflicts.

This refers to the cancellation for this object of restrictions established by the laws of Ukraine "On the Regulation of Urban Planning Activities", "On Highways", "On the Protection of Cultural Heritage". This will allow lifting the arrest from the land plot at 3 Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred Street and transferring it for use by the National Memorial Complex of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and building the specified object on it. - said Shuliak.

According to her, the bill specifically refers to the design and construction of the Maidan Revolution Museum without additional permitting procedures. That is, the changes will apply exclusively to this object of national importance and will not affect the general approaches to urban planning and road regulation.

Recall

In 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a Maidan Revolution Museum would appear at the site of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes' deaths.