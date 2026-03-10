Rada failed the bill on the "OLX tax"

The Verkhovna Rada rejected the bill on the taxation of digital platforms (on the "OLX tax") No. 14025, deputies reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Rada rejected the bill on the 'OLX tax'," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko announced on social media.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak clarified, it is about bill No. 14025 on the taxation of digital platforms, which "the Rada failed."

"Only 168 voted in favor. For the second reading, the government planned to submit amendments there on all other IMF requirements: cancellation of the benefit for parcels up to 150 euros; VAT for individual entrepreneurs; consolidation of the increased military levy at 5% even after the end of martial law. But the Rada said no," Zheleznyak noted on social media.

IMF eased conditions for new program for Ukraine, moving prior actions to "beacons" - MP

"The bill is considered rejected. Unfortunately. Let me remind you, businesses supported it, and this bill was part of a package of international obligations," MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk added on social media.

"OLX tax": the Rada dispelled myths and clarified the meaning of the changes