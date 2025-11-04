ukenru
11:12 AM • 2674 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13963 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32285 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21404 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75417 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45722 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43345 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35078 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51118 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18730 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 12094, which updates the rules in the field of electronic communications and brings them closer to EU standards. The document improves the quality of mobile internet and communication, sets requirements for speed, and improves the mechanism of national roaming.

The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law №12094, which updates the rules in the field of electronic communications and brings them closer to EU standards. Its main goal is to improve the quality and stability of mobile internet and communication for Ukrainians, especially in wartime conditions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The new law establishes official requirements for service quality. From now on, mobile internet speed will be an indicator by which operators' work will be monitored. In addition, the document eliminates legal gaps that hindered effective verification of compliance with licensing conditions.

The law also improves the national roaming mechanism. In case of emergencies, networks will be able to support each other so that users remain connected even during crisis events or possible blackouts.

In addition, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted that "Operators will be able to build base stations faster in rural areas after the moratorium on inspections is lifted." He also added that "National roaming will remain available even after the end of martial law. This will help maintain communication in emergency and crisis situations."

The adopted document is intended to ensure stable and high-quality communication for citizens under any circumstances.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation spoke about xPON technology, which allows you to keep home internet during power outages. The department also launched a project with tips on mobile communication in conditions of power outages.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykhailo Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine