The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law №12094, which updates the rules in the field of electronic communications and brings them closer to EU standards. Its main goal is to improve the quality and stability of mobile internet and communication for Ukrainians, especially in wartime conditions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The new law establishes official requirements for service quality. From now on, mobile internet speed will be an indicator by which operators' work will be monitored. In addition, the document eliminates legal gaps that hindered effective verification of compliance with licensing conditions.

The law also improves the national roaming mechanism. In case of emergencies, networks will be able to support each other so that users remain connected even during crisis events or possible blackouts.

In addition, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted that "Operators will be able to build base stations faster in rural areas after the moratorium on inspections is lifted." He also added that "National roaming will remain available even after the end of martial law. This will help maintain communication in emergency and crisis situations."

The adopted document is intended to ensure stable and high-quality communication for citizens under any circumstances.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation spoke about xPON technology, which allows you to keep home internet during power outages. The department also launched a project with tips on mobile communication in conditions of power outages.