The procedure for creating centers for preparing for national resistance has been approved in Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the details

A regulatory framework for the functioning of the network of National Resistance Centers has been established in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for establishing and operating centers for preparing citizens for national resistance. This procedure was developed by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the Office of the President.

This document defines the procedure for establishing and operating these centers, establishes the principles of their operation, regulates the interaction of the centers with state authorities, local governments, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Special Operations Forces, civil society institutions, etc.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the purpose of creating these centers is to prepare Ukrainian citizens for national resistance in the context of Russian armed aggression, to form patriotic consciousness among citizens, to acquire knowledge and practical skills necessary to protect Ukraine.

Training centers will be established in regions and Kyiv in the form of communal institutions or enterprises. The initiators of their creation will be the heads of regional or local state (military) administrations, and the decision to create these centers will be made by regional councils.

The material and technical base of the centers will be formed at the expense of local budgets, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law. Instructors in the centers will be veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

National resistance training centers will operate in every region of Ukraine