The procedure for creating centers for preparing for national resistance has been approved in Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the details

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10255 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22579 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48507 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61504 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162893 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 87066 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73901 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66141 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40955 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32221 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48507 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76688 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162893 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65283 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 71042 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv

Kharkiv

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 5076 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5680 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18280 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32879 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35919 views
Actual

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Washington Post

SAR-Lupe

The procedure for creating centers for preparing for national resistance has been approved in Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2176 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for creating centers for preparing citizens for national resistance. Their goal is to prepare Ukrainians for resistance in the face of Russian aggression.

The procedure for creating centers for preparing for national resistance has been approved in Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the details

A regulatory framework for the functioning of the network of National Resistance Centers has been established in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for establishing and operating centers for preparing citizens for national resistance. This procedure was developed by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the Office of the President.

This document defines the procedure for establishing and operating these centers, establishes the principles of their operation, regulates the interaction of the centers with state authorities, local governments, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Special Operations Forces, civil society institutions, etc.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the purpose of creating these centers is to prepare Ukrainian citizens for national resistance in the context of Russian armed aggression, to form patriotic consciousness among citizens, to acquire knowledge and practical skills necessary to protect Ukraine.

Training centers will be established in regions and Kyiv in the form of communal institutions or enterprises. The initiators of their creation will be the heads of regional or local state (military) administrations, and the decision to create these centers will be made by regional councils.

The material and technical base of the centers will be formed at the expense of local budgets, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law. Instructors in the centers will be veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

National resistance training centers will operate in every region of Ukraine18.04.25, 17:10 • 7519 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.30
Bitcoin
$88,567.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.84
Золото
$3,467.56
Ethereum
$1,623.48