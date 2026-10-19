The Princess of the Netherlands was promoted to the military rank of sergeant

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The ceremony took place aboard the training sailing ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl in the port of Den Helder. This is stated in a statement by the Dutch Ministry of Defence, reports UNN.

Details

The promotion took place as part of the Defensity College programme, which gives students the opportunity to combine their studies with military work. Programme participants gain practical experience in various units of the armed forces and also take part in military events and training exercises.

The Royal House and the Armed Forces

The Dutch Royal House has historically maintained close ties with the country's armed forces. William of Orange was a military commander, while later Dutch kings held supreme command of the armed forces.

After amendments to the Constitution in 1983, supreme command was transferred to the government.

King Willem-Alexander also has military experience. He completed compulsory military service in the Royal Netherlands Navy and later served in the Royal Netherlands Army and Royal Netherlands Air Force.

As king, Willem-Alexander holds a special position in the armed forces and has a special military status.

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