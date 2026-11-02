Prime Minister of Belgium has resigned - the king is considering the resignation

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever resigned on November 2 during a meeting with King Philippe, amid the threat of the collapse of his coalition government over attempts to reduce the budget deficit by €10 billion. UNN reports this, citing a press release from the Belgian Royal Palace.

The King received Bart De Wever in audience. The Prime Minister resigned after unsuccessful budget negotiations. The King is considering his decision and will hold consultations with the leaders of the majority parties tomorrow - the Royal Palace reported.

Update

Over the weekend, government representatives of Belgium tried to reach an agreement on next year's budget. However, the negotiations ended unsuccessfully on Monday morning. Tuesday was considered the unofficial deadline for concluding an agreement, as the budget must receive parliamentary approval by the end of the year.