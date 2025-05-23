The Presidents of Cyprus and Finland discussed the Russian war in Ukraine in the context of European security
The future of Ukraine is key to the security of Europe, as well as stability in the Middle East. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb during a meeting with his counterpart, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. This was reported by the press service of the President of Cyprus, reports UNN.
On Thursday, May 22, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb during his trip to Finland. Following tete-a-tete talks and meetings in an expanded format, the presidents made statements to the press, stressing that the main topic of today's conversation was European security, in particular, in connection with Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and the Middle East.
We had an extremely good conversation about security issues related to our region, security issues related to your region, the greater Middle East, and we were able to exchange views on many different things, including our transatlantic partnership, as well as Russia's aggressive war,
The press release states that the security and stability of Europe are important to both countries.
The future of Ukraine is key to the security of Europe, as well as stability in the Middle East. We also discussed the situation regarding our bilateral cooperation, including commercial cooperation. Finally, both Finland and Cyprus are strong supporters of the rules-based international order, and we understand the importance of the UN in maintaining peace and resolving conflicts,
For his part, President Christodoulides noted the good relations with Finland and added that the parties had the opportunity to discuss foreign policy and defense issues, including the situation in Ukraine.
"Finland and Cyprus are on the right side of history against Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and transatlantic relations. At the same time, Cyprus attaches particular importance to these files also in view of our upcoming presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026. At the same time, during our presidency, we will seek to strengthen ties with like-minded partners such as the United States and the United Kingdom, strengthening EU ties with the Middle East and the Gulf States, and continuing our multifaceted assistance to Ukraine," Christodoulides concluded.
Finland is closely monitoring Russia's build-up of troops along the common border, fearing that after completing its expansion in Ukraine, the Kremlin will move to NATO countries. This may be evidenced by the fact that Moscow continues to strengthen its military bases near the western border.
