Technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may continue at the Vatican next week - Stubb
Kyiv • UNN
Finnish President Stubb stated that technical-level negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place at the Vatican next week.
Technical-level negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place in the Vatican next week. This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, answering media questions during a seminar in Helsinki, reports UNN with reference to Yle.
Details
President Alexander Stubb stated that the United States has not abandoned its role as a mediator in resolving Russia's military actions against Ukraine.
"There are more mediators: previously, only the United States played this role, now Europe is also involved," Stubb noted.
According to Stubb, technical-level negotiations are likely to continue in the Vatican next week.
According to the president, the situation is favorable because Europe hopes to join the discussions on a ceasefire in Ukraine and a possible peace.
Recall
On May 19, US President Donald Trump, after talking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war.
Pope Leo XIV confirmed the Vatican's readiness to host the next round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister of Italy expressed gratitude for his commitment to peace.