NATO and the "Ramstein" format were not consulted regarding Trump's decision on aid to Ukraine - Polish MFA
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Trump suspended aid to Ukraine without consultations with NATO and the "Ramstein" group. Poland confirms its continued support for Ukraine and is conducting consultations with allies.
The spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pawel Wronski, informed journalists on Tuesday that the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend aid to Ukraine was made without consultations with allies both within NATO and the "Ramstein" format group, reports UNN.
Details
This was done without any information or consultations – neither with NATO allies nor with the "Ramstein" format group, which is involved in supporting the fighting Ukraine,
According to him, as quoted by PAP, the position of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is that "this is a very important decision, and the situation is very serious."
He stated that the remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicate that this issue will also be discussed by EU leaders at a special summit on Thursday.
The spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that "regarding Poland's position, I can only repeat: Poland continues to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression."
Wronski added that Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski "is conducting ongoing consultations with our allies - not just European ones," citing a recent visit to Japan as an example.
Supplement
The Trump administration has not approved any new military aid package for Ukraine since taking office, but it has allowed the sending of weapons under the last package approved during the presidency of Joe Biden.