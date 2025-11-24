Peace plan shortened on key points, territorial issues likely to be left for meeting of Ukrainian and US presidents - Bloomberg

At the talks on Sunday, the participants managed to shorten the list of key points of the initial US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia. The President's Office states that any discussions of territorial issues will likely take place at a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the US president, Donald Trump. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

National security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, narrowing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible. - the publication writes, citing a person familiar with the matter.

"Other points have now been excluded and will be considered in separate documents for further negotiations," the source said.

However, as the publication notes, despite the fact that high-ranking officials welcomed progress in achieving more favorable conditions for Kyiv's proposal, supported by Trump, "Ukraine and its European allies have made it clear that key problems in US-mediated peace talks remain."

Any discussions of territorial issues, which are the basis of a potential settlement, will likely be considered at a meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. - Ihor Brusylo, Deputy Head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday.

The country's NATO membership was not excluded from the negotiations - and "is one of the provisions that can be a security guarantee for Ukraine," he said.

Any agreement, the publication notes, will require the approval of Zelenskyy, Trump, and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

This is not the end yet. The main thing is in the details. - Brusylo said on Monday.

Ukraine must see "that the other side accepts all the positions that our delegation presented to them," he said, adding: "We cannot just choose or pick out some provisions and say that this suits us, and this does not."

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, Brusylo said. Trump's proposed November 27 deadline for securing Ukraine's support for the plan is not final and could be moved to next week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after a meeting in Geneva.

When all issues are settled, and some of them remain unresolved, I mean, for example, territorial issues, then the presidents will contact each other to discuss them and, probably, prepare the ground for a meeting to finally agree on this idea. - Brusylo said.

Regarding NATO membership, "for Ukraine, this issue has not been completely removed from the agenda."

According to people familiar with the matter, European officials expressed optimism that the latest draft no longer mentions a plan to direct about $100 billion in frozen Russian assets to US efforts to rebuild the country. The proposal envisioned the US receiving 50% of the profits, with unspent frozen assets going to a US-Russian investment fund, the publication notes.

They also expressed optimism that the Trump administration had begun engaging with Europe after the initial plan caught Kyiv's allies off guard.

Addition

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies viewed as a wish list for the Kremlin.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.