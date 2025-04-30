The OSCE assessed the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina by Russia

The Representative on Freedom of the Media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ian Bratu, condemned the ill-treatment and murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna by Russia. This is stated in his post on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bratu, he is "shocked by the facts revealed in the investigation by a coalition of 45 international journalists into the torture and ill-treatment of Roshchyna, who died while being illegally detained without official charges in Russia. He stressed that such inhumane treatment is a violation of international law, in particular Articles 7 and 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the UN Convention against Torture.

In addition, journalists covering conflicts have the status of civilians under international humanitarian law, and torture and ill-treatment of them, as well as illegal detention, is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions. - Bratu noted.

He condemned these serious violations by the Russian Federation and called for full respect for international legal obligations.

We remind

European Commission spokeswoman Anita Gipper said that Russia continues to demonstrate its cruelty towards Ukrainians, as evidenced by the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna.

In an investigation by the Paris editorial office of Forbidden Stories noted that the body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was tortured by the Russians and returned to Ukraine in February this year, was missing some internal organs.

Ukraine demands world's reaction to the murder of journalist Roshchina: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to shocking Forbidden Stories investigation