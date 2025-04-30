The OSCE assessed the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina by Russia

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 34532 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86816 views

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86816 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 116040 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 144724 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 236761 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112557 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 244425 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171973 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118936 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149417 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140127 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30126 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36914 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104511 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56810 views
Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56857 views

03:42 PM • 56857 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104560 views

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104560 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140179 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140179 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 08:43 AM • 236760 views
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 236760 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 181210 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 26774 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36953 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30165 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 82598 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 131288 views
The OSCE assessed the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Jan Brat, condemned the torture and murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina by the Russian Federation. He stressed that this is a violation of international law.

The OSCE assessed the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina by Russia

The Representative on Freedom of the Media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ian Bratu, condemned the ill-treatment and murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna by Russia. This is stated in his post on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bratu, he is "shocked by the facts revealed in the investigation by a coalition of 45 international journalists into the torture and ill-treatment of Roshchyna, who died while being illegally detained without official charges in Russia. He stressed that such inhumane treatment is a violation of international law, in particular Articles 7 and 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the UN Convention against Torture. 

In addition, journalists covering conflicts have the status of civilians under international humanitarian law, and torture and ill-treatment of them, as well as illegal detention, is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions.

- Bratu noted.

He condemned these serious violations by the Russian Federation and called for full respect for international legal obligations.

We remind

European Commission spokeswoman Anita Gipper said that Russia continues to demonstrate its cruelty towards Ukrainians, as evidenced by the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna.

In an investigation by the Paris editorial office of Forbidden Stories noted that the body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was tortured by the Russians and returned to Ukraine in February this year, was missing some internal organs.

Ukraine demands world's reaction to the murder of journalist Roshchina: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to shocking Forbidden Stories investigation29.04.25, 20:42 • 10497 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
