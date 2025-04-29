Ukraine demands world's reaction to the murder of journalist Roshchina: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to shocking Forbidden Stories investigation

Ukraine has called on international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as the world community, to properly assess Russia's brutal crimes against Ukrainians, which are happening "here and now." This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georhiy Tikhyi.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the Forbidden Stories consortium and 45 journalists for their outstanding and shocking investigation into the murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna, who was tortured by the occupiers.

Viktoriya Roshchyna's courage, her dedication to the cause and genuine concern for human lives were extraordinary. This joint journalistic work underscores her heroism and the barbarity of her murder by the Russians, and expands her efforts to expose the terrible fate of thousands of civilian hostages held by Russia. – said Tikhyi.

Numerous signs of torture were found on the body of journalist Roshchina, the cause of death has not yet been established

According to him, the problem of civilian hostages abducted and held by Russia requires increased international attention and an immediate and decisive response. Because what we are seeing now is likely the largest state-sponsored civilian abduction operation in recent memory.

We appeal to the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, UNESCO, the OSCE and the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the Council of Europe, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, as well as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders. This must be condemned and brought to justice. Russian criminals responsible for these horrific atrocities must be held accountable – emphasized the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As investigators from the Parisian editorial office of Forbidden Stories established, the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna, who was tortured by the Russians and returned to Ukraine in February of this year, was missing some internal organs. It is likely that the occupiers removed them in order to hide the method of killing the woman.