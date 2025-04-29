Ukraine demands world's reaction to the murder of journalist Roshchina: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to shocking Forbidden Stories investigation

$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 59756 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 60443 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 50543 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

01:48 PM • 76129 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 75356 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 71615 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 67835 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 138186 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 136610 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 119031 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Tesla promises first Semi electric trucks from the assembly line in the USA by the end of the year

April 29, 09:10 AM • 49078 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

April 29, 09:11 AM • 74908 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 62679 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 18845 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 43943 views
“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 44279 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 59772 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 138196 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 136621 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 119039 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 54491 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 72294 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 69966 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 175765 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 86984 views
The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Ukraine demands world's reaction to the murder of journalist Roshchina: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to shocking Forbidden Stories investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4404 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on international organizations to condemn Russia's crimes against Ukrainians. The investigation into the murder of Viktoria Roshchina revealed signs of torture and the absence of organs.

Ukraine demands world's reaction to the murder of journalist Roshchina: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to shocking Forbidden Stories investigation

Ukraine has called on international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as the world community, to properly assess Russia's brutal crimes against Ukrainians, which are happening "here and now." This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georhiy Tikhyi.

Details

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the Forbidden Stories consortium and 45 journalists for their outstanding and shocking investigation into the murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna, who was tortured by the occupiers.

Viktoriya Roshchyna's courage, her dedication to the cause and genuine concern for human lives were extraordinary. This joint journalistic work underscores her heroism and the barbarity of her murder by the Russians, and expands her efforts to expose the terrible fate of thousands of civilian hostages held by Russia.

 – said Tikhyi.

Numerous signs of torture were found on the body of journalist Roshchina, the cause of death has not yet been established24.04.25, 19:46 • 8212 views

According to him, the problem of civilian hostages abducted and held by Russia requires increased international attention and an immediate and decisive response. Because what we are seeing now is likely the largest state-sponsored civilian abduction operation in recent memory.

We appeal to the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, UNESCO, the OSCE and the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the Council of Europe, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, as well as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders. This must be condemned and brought to justice. Russian criminals responsible for these horrific atrocities must be held accountable

 – emphasized the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

As investigators from the Parisian editorial office of Forbidden Stories established, the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna, who was tortured by the Russians and returned to Ukraine in February of this year, was missing some internal organs. It is likely that the occupiers removed them in order to hide the method of killing the woman.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Council of Europe
Ukraine
