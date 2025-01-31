“The oil industry of the Russian Federation is gradually being knocked out": Kovalenko reacts to the stoppage of oil flow in the port of Ust-Luga

The stoppage of oil flow in the port of Ust-Luga indicates a weakening of the Russian oil industry. This statement was made by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Let me remind you that the Baltic ports of Russia (in particular, Ust-Luga) account for 60% of Russia's exports of oil products. The sanctions against the tanker fleet have already crippled its operation, as tankers were loaded there to export sanctioned oil. Russia's oil industry is gradually being knocked out - Kovalenko wrote.

On January 4, SBU drones successfully attacked the Ust-Luga terminal near St. Petersburg, damaging gas condensate tanks.

And today, Bloomberg reported that oil flows through the Russian port of Ust-Luga have been suspended following an attack by Ukrainian drones on a pumping station in early January.