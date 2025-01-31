“The oil industry of the Russian Federation is gradually being knocked out": Kovalenko reacts to the stoppage of oil flow in the port of Ust-Luga

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74399 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103930 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102719 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131031 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103622 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

“The oil industry of the Russian Federation is gradually being knocked out": Kovalenko reacts to the stoppage of oil flow in the port of Ust-Luga

“The oil industry of the Russian Federation is gradually being knocked out": Kovalenko reacts to the stoppage of oil flow in the port of Ust-Luga

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31418 views

The flow of oil through the Russian port of Ust-Luga has been suspended after a drone attack in early January. The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis notes that this indicates a weakening of the Russian oil industry, as the port accounted for 60% of exports.

The stoppage of oil flow in the port of Ust-Luga indicates a weakening of the Russian oil industry. This statement was made by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Let me remind you that the Baltic ports of Russia (in particular, Ust-Luga) account for 60% of Russia's exports of oil products. The sanctions against the tanker fleet have already crippled its operation, as tankers were loaded there to export sanctioned oil. Russia's oil industry is gradually being knocked out

- Kovalenko wrote.
Image

Recall

 On January 4, SBU drones successfully attacked the Ust-Luga terminal near St. Petersburg, damaging gas condensate tanks.

And today, Bloomberg reported that oil flows through the Russian port of Ust-Luga have been suspended following an attack by Ukrainian drones on a pumping station in early January. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarNews of the World
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

