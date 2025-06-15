$41.490.00
More than 260 explosions of various types of weapons: occupiers attack the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Over the course of the day, 94 attacks were recorded using various types of weaponry on the border territories of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts. Apartment buildings were damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.

Approximately 94 shellings (264 explosions) from various types of weapons were recorded over the past day.

UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command "North".

Details

During the past day, as a result of attacks by the Russian army on the territory of the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, approximately 94 shellings (264 explosions) from various types of weapons were recorded.

Preliminary losses and injuries among the civilian population were not recorded.

It is indicated that the shelling led to damage to apartment buildings.

Chernihiv region

Novhorod-Siverskyi district

  • Medvedivka – 8 explosions, probably NAR;
    • Orlykivka – 3 shellings: 3 explosions, probably FPV drones;
      • Karpovychi – 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV;
        • Tymonovychi – 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV;
          • Halahanivka – 3 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;
            • Baranivka – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

              Sumy region

              Sumy district

              • Prohody – 4 shellings: 26 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 20 shellings: 45 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAVs;
                • Turya – 2 shellings: 9 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;
                  • Uhroidy – 9 explosions, probably 152 mm barrel artillery; 5 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones.
                    • Myropilske – 2 shellings: 24 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 5 explosions, probably FPV drones;
                      • Hrabovske – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;
                        • Pokrovka – 2 explosions, probably 152 mm barrel artillery; 1 explosion, probably 120 mm mortar; 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones.

                          Okhtyrka district

                          • Bratenytsia – 2 shellings: 10 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;
                            • Velyka Pysarivka – 2 explosions, probably KABs; 2 shellings: 13 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 2 shellings: 13 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 2 explosions, probably FPV drones; 5 explosions, probably UAVs of the "Molniya" type. As a result of the shelling, 3 apartment buildings were damaged;
                              • Popivka – 5 explosions, probably RPG/SPG.Yzdetske – 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;
                                • Oleksandrivka – 6 explosions, probably 82 mm mortar;

                                  Konotop district

                                  • Hirky – 3 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 7 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;
                                    • Brusky – 3 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAV;
                                      • Boyaro-Lezhachi – 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV;

                                        Shostka district

                                        • Khutir-Mykhailivskyi – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;
                                          • Khutir-Mykhailivskyi – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;
                                            • Doroshivka – 3 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 2 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAV;
                                              • Chuikivka – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones; 5 shellings: 5 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAV;
                                                • Seredyna-Buda – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;
                                                  • Sytne – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;
                                                    • Zarichne – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;
                                                      • Prohres – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;
                                                        • Baranivka – 2 shellings: 6 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;
                                                          • Khodyne – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;
                                                            • Khliborob – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;
                                                              • Bachivsk – 2 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;
                                                                • Marchykhyna Buda – 3 shellings: 3 explosions, probably FPV drones;
                                                                  • Bila Bereza – 11 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV.

                                                                    Kharkiv region

                                                                    Bohodukhiv district

                                                                    • Timofiivka – 5 explosions, probably 82 mm mortar; 4 shellings: 4 explosions, probably FPV drones; 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV.
                                                                      • Vidrodzhenivske – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

                                                                        Let us remind

                                                                        On June 14, 203 combat engagements were recorded on the front. The enemy carried out 5,367 shellings and involved 3,145 kamikaze drones, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit important objects of the occupiers.

                                                                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                                                                        War
                                                                        Sumy Oblast
                                                                        Kharkiv Oblast
                                                                        Chernihiv Oblast
