More than 260 explosions of various types of weapons: occupiers attack the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions

Approximately 94 shellings (264 explosions) from various types of weapons were recorded over the past day.

UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command "North".

Details

During the past day, as a result of attacks by the Russian army on the territory of the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, approximately 94 shellings (264 explosions) from various types of weapons were recorded.

Preliminary losses and injuries among the civilian population were not recorded.

It is indicated that the shelling led to damage to apartment buildings.

Chernihiv region

Novhorod-Siverskyi district

Medvedivka – 8 explosions, probably NAR;

Orlykivka – 3 shellings: 3 explosions, probably FPV drones;

Karpovychi – 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV;

Tymonovychi – 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV;

Halahanivka – 3 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;

Baranivka – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

Sumy region

Sumy district

Prohody – 4 shellings: 26 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 20 shellings: 45 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAVs;

Turya – 2 shellings: 9 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;

Uhroidy – 9 explosions, probably 152 mm barrel artillery; 5 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones.

Myropilske – 2 shellings: 24 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 5 explosions, probably FPV drones;

Hrabovske – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;

Pokrovka – 2 explosions, probably 152 mm barrel artillery; 1 explosion, probably 120 mm mortar; 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones.

Okhtyrka district

Bratenytsia – 2 shellings: 10 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;

Velyka Pysarivka – 2 explosions, probably KABs; 2 shellings: 13 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 2 shellings: 13 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 2 explosions, probably FPV drones; 5 explosions, probably UAVs of the "Molniya" type. As a result of the shelling, 3 apartment buildings were damaged;

Popivka – 5 explosions, probably RPG/SPG.Yzdetske – 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;

Oleksandrivka – 6 explosions, probably 82 mm mortar;

Konotop district

Hirky – 3 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 7 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;

Brusky – 3 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAV;

Boyaro-Lezhachi – 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV;

Shostka district

Khutir-Mykhailivskyi – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;

Khutir-Mykhailivskyi – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;

Doroshivka – 3 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar; 2 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAV;

Chuikivka – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones; 5 shellings: 5 explosions, probably dropping NVP from UAV;

Seredyna-Buda – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;

Sytne – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;

Zarichne – 2 shellings: 2 explosions, probably FPV drones;

Prohres – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;

Baranivka – 2 shellings: 6 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;

Khodyne – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;

Khliborob – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone;

Bachivsk – 2 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar;

Marchykhyna Buda – 3 shellings: 3 explosions, probably FPV drones;

Bila Bereza – 11 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV.

Kharkiv region

Bohodukhiv district

Timofiivka – 5 explosions, probably 82 mm mortar; 4 shellings: 4 explosions, probably FPV drones; 1 explosion, probably dropping NVP from UAV.

Vidrodzhenivske – 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

Let us remind

On June 14, 203 combat engagements were recorded on the front. The enemy carried out 5,367 shellings and involved 3,145 kamikaze drones, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit important objects of the occupiers.