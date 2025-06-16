$41.450.04
The occupiers do not stop trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy region – Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

The Russians do not stop trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy region, but their attacks in small groups are becoming less active due to significant losses. The Armed Forces effectively counter the enemy.

The occupiers do not stop trying to expand the combat zone in Sumy region – Demchenko

The Russians continue to try to expand the combat zone in the Sumy region with the help of small assault groups.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.  

In those areas where the units of the State Border Service are located, I can note that the enemy does not abandon its tactics, actions with the help of small assault groups that are trying to cross our border in order to expand the combat zone in Ukraine. However, recently the number of such attempts has decreased, because Ukrainian soldiers, including border units, are constantly destroying these infantry groups. These are dozens of killed, dozens of wounded, these are the losses that the enemy suffers.

- said Demchenko.  

Demchenko states that due to a certain shortage of manpower, the enemy's activity in the Sumy direction has significantly decreased.  

When the enemy began to use such tactics, we saw that he practically does not pay attention to his losses, at the same time, due to a certain shortage of his manpower, the enemy's activity in this direction has significantly decreased. I can also note that even the use of small groups of ATVs or motorcycles has also significantly decreased, which confirms that Ukrainian defenders are effectively countering the enemy in this direction, preventing him from achieving the goals he set for himself.

- said Demchenko.  

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the appearance in the reports about the fighting on the front of the new direction - North-Slobozhansky, due to the activation of the enemy in the border area of Sumy region, and the Kharkiv direction will now be called South-Slobozhansky.

More than 60% of residents have already left from the border communities of Sumy region, where evacuation has been announced. On June 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the Russian troops.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Sumy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9