The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims in Kyiv has risen to another three in two districts, in addition to the two previously known. In the Darnytskyi district, a fire was recorded on the third floor of an apartment building, and in the Pecherskyi district, a fire occurred in a 3-story residential building.
The number of victims in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has increased, with three victims reported in two districts, in addition to the two previously known, said on Wednesday the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, a fire was recorded on the third floor of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district.
Preliminary, there are two victims at this address, including a child. They are being provided with medical assistance.
In the Pecherskyi district, according to his data, a fire occurred in a 3-story residential building.
Preliminary, one person was injured
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko clarified that "in the Pecherskyi district, where debris fell on the roof of a three-story residential building, a fire occurred and the 3rd and 2nd floors were partially destroyed." And that doctors have currently hospitalized one victim.
In the Solomyanskyi district, according to Tkachenko, a garage cooperative was damaged. Klitschko indicated that "debris fell on garages," and firefighters and rescuers are heading to the scene.
As a result of the enemy attack, the premises of one of the medical institutions in the Dniprovskyi district were damaged. Some of its windows were blown out. No information about casualties has been received.
According to the State Emergency Service at 7:35, the following consequences were known:
- Dniprovskyi district: hit on a 16-story building. Fire on the 6th floor, 10 people rescued, including children. Unfortunately, the bodies of two dead were found;
- Darnytskyi district: as a result of a UAV hit, floors 11 to 16 in a 17-story building were on fire. 15 people were rescued, including 2 children. A two-story non-residential building was also on fire - the fire was localized;
- Desnyanskyi district: the facade of a 10-story building was damaged, a car and a gas pipe were on fire. 20 people were rescued;
- Pecherskyi district: hit on the upper floors of a 25-story building. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of rescuers.