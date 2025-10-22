The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased

The number of victims in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has increased, with three victims reported in two districts, in addition to the two previously known, said on Wednesday the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, a fire was recorded on the third floor of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district.

Preliminary, there are two victims at this address, including a child. They are being provided with medical assistance. - Tkachenko said regarding this district.

In the Pecherskyi district, according to his data, a fire occurred in a 3-story residential building.

Preliminary, one person was injured - Tkachenko said regarding Pechersk.

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko clarified that "in the Pecherskyi district, where debris fell on the roof of a three-story residential building, a fire occurred and the 3rd and 2nd floors were partially destroyed." And that doctors have currently hospitalized one victim.

In the Solomyanskyi district, according to Tkachenko, a garage cooperative was damaged. Klitschko indicated that "debris fell on garages," and firefighters and rescuers are heading to the scene.

As a result of the enemy attack, the premises of one of the medical institutions in the Dniprovskyi district were damaged. Some of its windows were blown out. No information about casualties has been received. - said the capital's mayor Klitschko in turn.

Two dead and two injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack: consequences shown

According to the State Emergency Service at 7:35, the following consequences were known: