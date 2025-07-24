Number of injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 22 24 July 2025
In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian KAB attack has increased to 22 people. Among them is a 10-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction.
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv with KABs continues to grow - there are currently 22 of them, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Preliminary - 22 injured
Among the victims of the double strike by Russian KABs on the center of Kharkiv is a 10-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction.