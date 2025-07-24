Number of injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 22 24 July 2025

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv with KABs continues to grow - there are currently 22 of them, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Preliminary - 22 injured - Terekhov wrote.

Russian KAB hit near a high-rise building in Kharkiv, people may be under the rubble - mayor

Recall

Among the victims of the double strike by Russian KABs on the center of Kharkiv is a 10-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction.