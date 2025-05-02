The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to six - OVA

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to six. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to 6! Emergency medical doctors are working at the site of enemy UAV strikes, providing assistance to the injured - said Syniehubov.

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones

About 20 explosions have already occurred in Kharkiv.

As reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, an apartment building was damaged in the attack, and cars are on fire.