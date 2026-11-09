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The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, three people were killed and at least three others were injured. A warehouse, a house and a garage were damaged.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased in Odesa
Photo: State Emergency Service

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, the death toll has risen to three, while at least three more people were injured, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers saved two people while extinguishing the fires.

The strikes damaged a food storage facility, a two-story residential building, and a garage on the territory of a cooperative.

Photo: State Emergency Service

We would add

As reported by Odesa Oblast State Administration Head Oleh Kiper, two women and one man are among the deceased. Another woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

A warehouse used to store food products for kindergartens and schools was hit by a Russian strike. A fire broke out, and efforts to extinguish it are ongoing. All relevant services are working at the scene, and the consequences of the attack are being clarified. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed 

- Kiper reported.

A Russian strike destroyed a food warehouse in Odesa; one person was killed08.11.26, 10:15 • 6854 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa