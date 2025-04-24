The number of victims after the earthquake in Turkey has reached over 200 people

The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey has reached over 236 people. Most of the injuries were not caused directly by the earthquake, but by falls and panic.

This was reported by the Minister of Health, Kemal Memishoglu, Hurriyet, writes UNN.

There were no primary injuries due to the earthquake that occurred in Istanbul and was felt in the surrounding provinces. Secondary injuries occurred due to falls, jumps or panic. According to our initial estimates, a total of 236 of our citizens were injured as a result of secondary events: 173 in Istanbul, 24 in Tekirdag, 24 in Sakarya, 13 in Bursa, 2 in Yalova - said Memishoglu.

He also added that 221 injured have already received medical assistance. They were discharged from hospitals. Another 15 victims continue to be in medical facilities, but, as noted, their condition is satisfactory.

Let us remind you

On April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt in Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. Cracks appeared on some buildings. Panic arose among the population, but no deaths were reported.

After the earthquake in Istanbul, 51 aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was magnitude 5.9. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikai said that the emergency service received 6,100 reports.