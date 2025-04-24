The number of victims after the earthquake in Turkey has reached over 200 people

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6014 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61651 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103441 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131837 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77601 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125733 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52482 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
1.8m/s
24%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131839 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81067 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125733 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93360 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108061 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 800 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9964 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 32796 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 40311 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 51450 views
Actual

Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

The number of victims after the earthquake in Turkey has reached over 200 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1872 views

In Turkey, more than 236 people were injured as a result of the earthquake. Most injuries were caused by falls and panic, rather than the earthquake itself, 221 people have already been discharged from hospitals.

The number of victims after the earthquake in Turkey has reached over 200 people

The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey has reached over 236 people. Most of the injuries were not caused directly by the earthquake, but by falls and panic.

This was reported by the Minister of Health, Kemal Memishoglu, Hurriyet, writes UNN.

There were no primary injuries due to the earthquake that occurred in Istanbul and was felt in the surrounding provinces. Secondary injuries occurred due to falls, jumps or panic. According to our initial estimates, a total of 236 of our citizens were injured as a result of secondary events: 173 in Istanbul, 24 in Tekirdag, 24 in Sakarya, 13 in Bursa, 2 in Yalova

- said Memishoglu.

He also added that 221 injured have already received medical assistance. They were discharged from hospitals. Another 15 victims continue to be in medical facilities, but, as noted, their condition is satisfactory.

Let us remind you

On April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt in Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. Cracks appeared on some buildings. Panic arose among the population, but no deaths were reported.

After the earthquake in Istanbul, 51 aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was magnitude 5.9. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikai said that the emergency service received 6,100 reports. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Istanbul
Turkey
Brent
$66.69
Bitcoin
$92,023.60
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$33.79
Золото
$3,344.20
Ethereum
$1,756.22