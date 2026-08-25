The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk has risen to 21
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Kramatorsk with nine FAB-250 bombs. Thirty-four houses, three educational institutions, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen to 21, including an infant, reports UNN, citing the Kramatorsk City Council.
Details
The enemy used nine FAB-250 bombs in the airstrike on Kramatorsk.
According to the Kramatorsk City Council, the attack damaged 34 apartment buildings, three educational institutions, and critical infrastructure.
All relevant services and municipal emergency crews are working.
Reminder
The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with nine FAB-250 bombs; 19 people were known to have been injured.