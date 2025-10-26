The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 people

In Kyiv, the number of victims of Russia's night attack has risen to 32, seven of whom have been hospitalized. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Currently, 32 people have been injured in last night's enemy attack. 7 of them were hospitalized by medics, including two children. Three residents of the capital died - Klitschko reported.

Recall

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital was attacked by kamikaze drones.

As a result of the enemy attack, three people died . Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of shelling in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts, where hits on residential buildings have been recorded.