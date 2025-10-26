Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine on the night of October 26: how many were shot down

On the night of October 26, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones. They operated from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

About 60 of them are "Shaheds" - the General Staff clarified.

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, 90 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones were shot down or suppressed by air defense in the north, south, and east of the country.

Five attack UAVs were recorded hitting 4 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 5 locations. The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! - the General Staff said in a statement.

Addition

For the second night in a row, Kyiv is under targeted enemy attacks. It has now been confirmed that three people died - a 19-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mother, another body needs identification.