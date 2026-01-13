Number of battles on front line decreased over 24 hours, hottest spot is in Huliaipole direction: General Staff map

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
January 12, 07:13 PM • 16219 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 28337 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 20650 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 21974 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 34316 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 19322 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 20737 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 43553 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 39658 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31699 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.4m/s
81%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UNJanuary 12, 08:40 PM • 6732 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 12355 views
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 6102 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 10046 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises12:39 AM • 11989 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 34322 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 37158 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 43556 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 39884 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 44412 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 35161 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 30710 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 36410 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 38482 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 94574 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tor missile system
The Times

Number of battles on front line decreased over 24 hours, hottest spot is in Huliaipole direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Over the past day, 159 combat engagements took place on the front line, which is a quarter less than the day before. Most battles were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

Number of battles on front line decreased over 24 hours, hottest spot is in Huliaipole direction: General Staff map

159 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a quarter less than the day before, most of them in the Huliaipole direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on January 13, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 159 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 43 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 105 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7919 kamikaze drones and carried out 3587 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 94 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes hit the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Barvynivka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike yesterday, dropping one aerial bomb, and carried out 101 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Kruhle, Ternova, Obukhivka, Dehtiarne and towards Prylipka, Hrafske.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break into our defense in the direction of Novoselivka, Ridkodub, Zarichne, Yampil and in the area of Lyman, Stavky, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Sviato-Pokrovske, Platonivka, Pazeno and towards Zakitne, Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zapovidne, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Kucheriv Yar.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zlahoda, Verbove and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 Russian attacks in the area of Huliaipole and towards Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the area of Prymorske yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one Russian attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Wiping out the enemy: minus 950 soldiers and almost 1000 UAVs per day13.01.26, 07:30 • 1210 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine