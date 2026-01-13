Number of battles on front line decreased over 24 hours, hottest spot is in Huliaipole direction: General Staff map

159 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a quarter less than the day before, most of them in the Huliaipole direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on January 13, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 159 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 43 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 105 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7919 kamikaze drones and carried out 3587 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 94 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes hit the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Barvynivka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike yesterday, dropping one aerial bomb, and carried out 101 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Kruhle, Ternova, Obukhivka, Dehtiarne and towards Prylipka, Hrafske.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break into our defense in the direction of Novoselivka, Ridkodub, Zarichne, Yampil and in the area of Lyman, Stavky, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Sviato-Pokrovske, Platonivka, Pazeno and towards Zakitne, Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zapovidne, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Kucheriv Yar.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zlahoda, Verbove and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 Russian attacks in the area of Huliaipole and towards Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the area of Prymorske yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one Russian attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Wiping out the enemy: minus 950 soldiers and almost 1000 UAVs per day