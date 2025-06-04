The Netherlands will support Ukraine: 400 million euros, including more than 150 naval assets

To protect the Black Sea and key rivers of Ukraine from Russian attacks, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a new package worth 400 million euros.

UNN reports with reference to Telegraaf.

This is "very important" due to the growing threat from Russia in the Black Sea - the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with more than 100 patrol boats and other vessels as part of a support package worth 400 million euros - confirmed by Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Previously, the Netherlands provided F-16 fighters and artillery, but little weaponry for aquatic conditions - the statement of the representative of the Ministry of Defense of the European country reads.

Pointing to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea, Brekelmans emphasized that "the Russians are trying to cross the water." The Russian Armed Forces are trying to push through where the invaders' invasion previously stalled and where "there has been a front line for years."

The new support package includes high-speed patrol boats and vessels that can be used by commandos and other special units, Brekelmans said on Wednesday after arriving at a meeting with Ukrainian allies in Brussels. This so-called Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (UDCG) gathers military assistance for this country and coordinates support among themselves.

