The NBU lowered the dollar exchange rate, while the euro rose significantly

$44.8950.31
ukenru
04:36 AM • 4958 views
A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT
01:47 AM • 16905 views
Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning
12:38 AM • 17621 views
Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged
October 18, 10:03 PM • 18026 views
Zelenskyy does not want the war to end and probably never did — Trump
October 18, 09:32 PM • 18535 views
Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured
October 18, 08:19 PM • 20796 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: preliminary reports say 8 missiles were launched
October 18, 04:18 PM • 34826 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed
October 18, 01:02 PM • 43796 views
The world does not realize that it is approaching World War III - FT
October 18, 11:15 AM • 38479 views
New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft
October 18, 10:44 AM • 30540 views
Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
5.3m/s
95%
754mm
Popular news
Netanyahu acknowledged the effectiveness of Ukraine's strikes on Yandex data centersOctober 18, 07:06 PM • 16062 views
Zelenskyy: The United States siding with Russia would be a historic mistakeVideoOctober 18, 07:33 PM • 8344 views
NATO countries can protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks; there is a plan of action - The TelegraphOctober 18, 08:06 PM • 16735 views
A drone struck the roof of a 16-story building in Kharkiv, injuring two peopleOctober 18, 09:01 PM • 6966 views
Macron condemned the riots in France and raised the possibility of banning gatheringsPhotoOctober 18, 10:34 PM • 5182 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 41602 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 42697 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 40162 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 71982 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 74584 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 25046 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 25665 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 30226 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 48236 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 50728 views
Actual
Starlink
Mikoyan MiG-29
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

The NBU lowered the dollar exchange rate, while the euro rose significantly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The official dollar exchange rate fell to UAH 44.86, while the euro rose to UAH 50.50. The zloty exchange rate stands at UAH 11.56.

The NBU lowered the dollar exchange rate, while the euro rose significantly

As of Monday, October 14, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.86 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was UAH 44.89 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.50. This was reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.8625 (-3 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.4977 (+19 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.5573 (+4 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 8:00 a.m. Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 44.69–45.20, the euro at UAH 50.20–50.87, and the zloty at UAH 11.24–11.68;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.91–44.95 per dollar and UAH 50.56–50.58 per euro.

      We would like to remind you

      On October 14, the NBU raised the official dollar exchange rate to a historic high of UAH 45.08 per US dollar.

      New 2,000-hryvnia banknote: how many of these notes are already in circulation and why there are so few of them13.10.26, 18:55 • 8014 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine