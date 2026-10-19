The NBU lowered the dollar exchange rate, while the euro rose significantly

As of Monday, October 14, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.86 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was UAH 44.89 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.50. This was reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.8625 (-3 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.4977 (+19 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.5573 (+4 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 8:00 a.m. Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 44.69–45.20, the euro at UAH 50.20–50.87, and the zloty at UAH 11.24–11.68;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.91–44.95 per dollar and UAH 50.56–50.58 per euro.

We would like to remind you

On October 14, the NBU raised the official dollar exchange rate to a historic high of UAH 45.08 per US dollar.

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