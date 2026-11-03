The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal erupted. The people who had previously been staying in the premises have already left. This was reported by National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk, writes UNN.

According to the spokesperson, the decision concerns not only the current accommodation of people but also the further use of the building.

Muzychuk stressed that the National Guard is interested in transparently resolving the situation and seeks to prevent any provocations.

We are in favor of resolving it transparently and sought to ensure that it did not end with some kind of provocation, so that, God forbid, no one was harmed and it did not become a pretext for any other negative actions