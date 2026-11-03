The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
Kyiv • UNN
The National Guard removed its personnel from the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and abandoned its further use. The decision was made following the scandal.
The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal erupted. The people who had previously been staying in the premises have already left. This was reported by National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk, writes UNN.
Details
According to the spokesperson, the decision concerns not only the current accommodation of people but also the further use of the building.
Muzychuk stressed that the National Guard is interested in transparently resolving the situation and seeks to prevent any provocations.
What is known about the scandal
We are in favor of resolving it transparently and sought to ensure that it did not end with some kind of provocation, so that, God forbid, no one was harmed and it did not become a pretext for any other negative actions
As a reminder, on November 2, civilians gathered near the temporary deployment point of military unit 3121 of the National Guard, which belongs to the 1st National Guard Corps "Azov", following the spread of unverified reports about the alleged torture of service members.
The National Guard promised to provide additional information about the situation later.
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