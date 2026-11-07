The NABU allegedly tried to block bail for an SBU general through Pyshnyi: Chalenko warned of the risks of an interagency confrontation

$45.4451.04
ukenru
02:58 PM • 5174 views
Declaration requirements for all SBU employees will return — Zelenskyy approved the draft law
02:42 PM • 7102 views
Zelenskyy announced new personnel decisions in the Security Service of Ukraine following arrests in the "Carthage" case
02:31 PM • 6832 views
Budanov admitted the violation and will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes near Kyiv
02:09 PM • 6258 views
Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv
01:42 PM • 7460 views
FIFA abandons plans to expand the next World Cup
01:00 PM • 9214 views
Ukraine must adopt a law on toll roads by the end of 2027, says the Ministry of Infrastructure
12:00 PM • 9906 views
Europe insists that Putin end the war in Ukraine before discussing Russia's "concerns" - Bloomberg
09:59 AM • 14505 views
Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight
November 7, 09:50 AM • 14605 views
Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region
November 7, 07:49 AM • 17401 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Attackers warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by Zelenskyy - FTNovember 7, 06:02 AM • 5688 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with ZirconsNovember 7, 07:18 AM • 18005 views
Fire reported at Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia following a nighttime attackPhotoVideoNovember 7, 07:43 AM • 4742 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideoNovember 7, 08:41 AM • 14979 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 12110 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 30918 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 47213 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 35689 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 59865 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 59715 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Vitali Klitschko
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 12210 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 21405 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 20157 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 24293 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 24882 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology

The NABU allegedly tried to block bail for an SBU general through Pyshnyi: Chalenko warned of the risks of an interagency confrontation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Political analyst Ihor Chalenko said that the NABU had spoken with Andriy Pyshnyi about blocking bail for General Duka. He called it an interagency conflict.

The NABU allegedly tried to block bail for an SBU general through Pyshnyi: Chalenko warned of the risks of an interagency confrontation

First, searches of high-ranking SBU officials, arrests, public accusations, and conflicts between law enforcement agencies. Now there is information that NABU had a conversation with NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny to block the posting of bail for General Duka — political analyst Ihor Chalenko wrote on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Duka openly called Operation "Carthage" revenge for the previous searches of anti-corruption officials. But if the head of the NBU was indeed sought to be involved in this story to block financial transactions, the situation goes far beyond a single criminal proceeding and already entails criminal liability for the NABU detectives themselves.

It is particularly telling that there have already been discussions surrounding Andriy Pyshny for some time regarding his possible dismissal. And now his name has also emerged in a conflict between law enforcement agencies. NABU is supposed to investigate corruption, the SBU to protect state security, and the National Bank to ensure the stability of the financial system. Dragging an independent financial regulator into possible interagency conflicts is certain to provoke chaos in the country's financial market. Who could have demanded that bail be blocked, and on what grounds, if the court allows it to be posted? Society must receive answers. Law enforcement must operate according to the law, not according to the logic of a struggle," the expert emphasized.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Search
National Bank of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi