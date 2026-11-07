The NABU allegedly tried to block bail for an SBU general through Pyshnyi: Chalenko warned of the risks of an interagency confrontation

First, searches of high-ranking SBU officials, arrests, public accusations, and conflicts between law enforcement agencies. Now there is information that NABU had a conversation with NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny to block the posting of bail for General Duka — political analyst Ihor Chalenko wrote on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Duka openly called Operation "Carthage" revenge for the previous searches of anti-corruption officials. But if the head of the NBU was indeed sought to be involved in this story to block financial transactions, the situation goes far beyond a single criminal proceeding and already entails criminal liability for the NABU detectives themselves.

It is particularly telling that there have already been discussions surrounding Andriy Pyshny for some time regarding his possible dismissal. And now his name has also emerged in a conflict between law enforcement agencies. NABU is supposed to investigate corruption, the SBU to protect state security, and the National Bank to ensure the stability of the financial system. Dragging an independent financial regulator into possible interagency conflicts is certain to provoke chaos in the country's financial market. Who could have demanded that bail be blocked, and on what grounds, if the court allows it to be posted? Society must receive answers. Law enforcement must operate according to the law, not according to the logic of a struggle," the expert emphasized.