The most difficult situation with electricity is in Koriukivka community, Chernihiv region - Advisor to the Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

In Chernihiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to daily shelling, with the Koriukivka community being the most affected. Energy workers are actively working on restoration, blackout schedules are in effect, and issues with communication and water supply are also being resolved.

The most difficult situation with electricity is in Koriukivka community, Chernihiv region - Advisor to the Regional Military Administration

In the Chernihiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to daily Russian shelling. However, there are some positive trends, energy workers are actively carrying out repairs, and currently only one district has the most difficult situation, where specialists are also working on a speedy recovery. Andriy Podorvan, adviser to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, told about this in a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Energy currently confirms that the situation with electricity in Chernihiv region still remains difficult. But restoration work is underway. According to the adviser, hourly and emergency power outage schedules continue to operate in the region.

At the same time, repair work continues, according to the representative of the Regional Military Administration, "energy workers have not forgotten about any settlement," and there are positive trends.

Andriy Podorvan noted where the most difficult situation is.

The most difficult situation is in the Kryukiv district, Kryukiv community, where since Sunday there have been the most problems with electricity in the entire region.

- reported the adviser to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Podorvan also answered questions about the situation with communication and water in the region.

So, according to him, solutions with mobile operators have been developed.

These are:

  1. Increasing the capacity of batteries on which mobile towers operate.
    1. It has been decided how to provide the largest number of mobile towers with generators so that there are duty officers on site who ensure their operation.

      There is no other way out at the moment, added the adviser to the Regional Military Administration.

      When asked about the water supply, whether these problems were resolved, Podorvan answered.

      Due to the problem with electricity, the voltage in the network changes. Energy-intensive equipment, the water utility, it often turns off. Therefore, most of the equipment switches to autonomous power. Therefore, water utility workers try to maintain pressure in the morning and evening periods. Until 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. In this period, water is supplied most stably.

      - said Andriy Podorvan, adviser to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

      Recall

      After Russian strikes a few days ago, all critical infrastructure in Chernihiv, including the "Vodokanal" (water utility), switched to generator power. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the enemy attacked the center, damaging a hospital, a stadium, an educational institution, and residential buildings.

      UNN reported that the most difficult situation with electricity supply in Chernihiv region is in the northern communities, where emergency power outages are introduced due to repeated attacks on the energy system.

      Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage22.10.25, 16:53 • 43679 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

