The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite

Next week, a rare phenomenon is expected – a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth's satellite will change color to red. The spectacle will last more than three hours and will be visible worldwide, writes UNN.

Next week, the Moon will turn into a crimson satellite during a rare total lunar eclipse. This phenomenon will occur on the evening of September 7-8 (depending on the time zone) and will be observed by a huge number of people on different continents.

First, the Moon will become dark as the Earth's shadow begins to cover it. After that, it will acquire a rich red hue during the total eclipse phase, which lasts several minutes.

Where to see the eclipse

Most of Asia, parts of East Africa, and Western Australia will be able to observe the total eclipse. The rest of Africa, Australia, much of Europe, and the eastern coast of Brazil will see at least a partial phase. Thanks to this planetary alignment, a record 7 billion people will be able to see the phenomenon. If we consider even a partial eclipse, this figure will increase to 87% of the Earth's population.

Over Kyiv, the moon will rise at 19:25. In the eastern regions – approximately half an hour earlier (18:50), in the western regions half an hour later (around 19:50). The full phase of the moon will begin at 20:30 and last until 21:52. From this time, it will glow with a dark crimson hue, which will plunge into the darkness of the night sky. The Moon will reach its maximum at 21:11, after which it will gradually begin to lighten.

Many Americans will be disappointed: last year's 2025 lunar eclipse was mostly visible in the US, but this time, on the contrary, they are almost left out.

How eclipses occur

The Moon's orbit is tilted relative to the Earth's orbit around the Sun, so eclipses occur less frequently, approximately once every six months. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align – in what is called syzygy. At this moment, the Moon completely enters the Earth's shadow. There are also partial and penumbral eclipses, when the Moon is only partially in the shadow or in the penumbra of the Earth.

Why the Moon turns red

The total lunar eclipse has received the popular name Blood Moon, as the Earth's satellite acquires a red hue. This happens due to the scattering of sunlight in the Earth's atmosphere: blue colors are scattered, while red ones reach the Moon. Visually, it resembles a sunset.

What to know before observing

The phenomenon begins with a partial eclipse, when the Earth's shadow gradually covers the Moon. During a total eclipse, the satellite acquires a rich red color. In total, from the beginning of the partial phase to the end of the eclipse, 3 hours, 29 minutes, and 24 seconds will pass – and this will be a real marathon for astronomy enthusiasts.

To observe this lunar eclipse, an open view of the eastern and southeastern horizon will be sufficient, but binoculars or a telescope will add details.

