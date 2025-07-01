$41.780.14
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement regarding the publications of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs criticized the publications of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, which concerned public safety. The agency warned against manipulation and the use of “sensitive topics” for political purposes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement regarding the publications of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov: details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine responded to publications by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov regarding some sensitive topics. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Recently, Borys Filatov published an appeal on social networks to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, in which he mentioned the murder of the famous linguist Iryna Farion in 2024. As Filatov noted, news appeared in many Ukrainian media that during a meeting of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv, where criminal proceedings against the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko are being considered, it became known that in the cloud storage of the telephone of the alleged criminal Zinchenko there are records of the presence of PDF files with dossiers not only on the deceased, but also on a number of other people.

According to Filatov, this may indicate that a certain list of citizens of Ukraine who were subject to physical destruction was compiled. The mayor of Dnipro added that he is also on this list: in addition to him, this list contains personal data of public activist Serhiy Sternenko. We remind you that in May 2025, he was attacked: later, the SBU detained a 45-year-old woman, she was notified of suspicion of committing the attempted murder.

In connection with the above, pursuant to Articles 1, 4, 7, 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On Citizens' Appeals", I ask you, Ihor Volodymyrovych, to provide information on why I, as a citizen of Ukraine and the mayor of a million-strong front-line city, was not warned by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine about the existence of a dossier on me with Zinchenko? Why should I learn the above information from journalists who were present during the court session, and not from law enforcement representatives, whose duties include preventing and combating crimes?

– writes Filatov.

MIA's reaction

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine stated that they consider it unacceptable "to use sensitive topics related to citizens' security for manipulations, provocations, and for one's own political purposes."

We call on certain politicians to refrain from disseminating subjective assessments that may misinform society and create an illusion of "double standards" that do not actually exist. The only standard that the National Police investigation relies on is the Law

– stated the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Addition

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the arrest of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of Iryna Farion's murder, until August 4.

UNN also reported that according to the 2024 declaration, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov declared a collection of Japanese art worth over 50 million UAH, cars and motorcycles, as well as real estate, cash in dollars and hryvnias, and rental income.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

